BASIS to honour 100 best outsourcers in November

Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) will honour 100 individuals and companies for their performance in the IT outsourcing sector.

Registration for BASIS Outsourcing Award 2021 will start tomorrow and continue till 11 November. Outsourcers can register through http://outsourcingaward.basis.org.bd/.

The disclosure was made in a press conference held at BASIS auditorium in the capital on Wednesday.

BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir, Senior Vice President Farhana A Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President of Bank Asia and Head of International Department Md Zia Arfin were present at the conference.

Rashad Kabir, convener of BASIS Outsourcing Award 2021 and director of BASIS, said, "This is the 7th time this award is being given."

The 100 selected winners will be given prizes in two catagories.

Some 60 people from 60 districts will be awarded at individual level and six people to get the award in separate women's category to encourage women outsource online.

In addition, the best 10 outsourcing professionals will be awarded prizes.

There will be 20 prizes at institutional level and 60 prizes at individual level.