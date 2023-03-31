Bangladesh urges EU to extend LDC transition period to 6 years

Bangladesh

UNB
31 March, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 09:29 am

Related News

Bangladesh urges EU to extend LDC transition period to 6 years

UNB
31 March, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 09:29 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh has called on the European Union (EU) to extend the transition period of GSP (EBA) from three years to six years for ensuring smoother graduation.

A delegation from Bangladesh led by Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah called on Maximilian Krah, a member of the EU, in Brussels Thursday (30 March).

The delegation included Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Faruque Hassan, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Bangladesh Ambassador to Belgium Mahbub Hassan Saleh, and former Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Nihad Kabir.

The two sides discussed different trade-related issues, including challenges of Bangladesh, especially the graduation of the country from the LDC category, and its possible implications on trade competitiveness and the overall economy.

The discussion also covered the issue of Bangladesh's preparedness to continue its growth momentum in the post-LDC era.

Also, the Bangladesh delegation urged the EU to waive its safeguard textile threshold criteria or redesign the mechanism for Bangladesh in the proposed GSP scheme for 2024-2034 so that the country could benefit from GSP Plus after the LDC graduation.

Faruque said the EU has helped the country boost its trade especially through granting GSP, and also addressing various challenges on the way to development.

He hoped that the support would continue in the coming days.

Top News

LDC / LDC graduation / EU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'If local investors think the regulatory framework is uncertain, foreigners would doubly think so'

10m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A year on, the country's first transgender UP chairman serves people with humility

1h | Panorama
Paradise Kingfisher. Photo: John Cornforth

Into the world of avian tail feathers

23h | Earth
Kishoreganj produces around 1,500 metric tons of dried fish yearly. Of this, more than 800 metric tons are produced in Kuliarchar Das Para Dangi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A fishing village by Kalni river: The charm and economics of Das Para Shutki Dangi

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

11h | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

14h | TBS World
Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

1h | TBS Stories
People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year