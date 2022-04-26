Bangladesh for increased funding in conflict-affected countries

Bangladesh has called for increased funding to support peace building and ensuring inclusive community engagement in conflict-affected countries in order to ensure long-lasting peace across the globe.

Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin made this call while speaking at a roundtable entitled 'Flexibility of funding for peace building, including in transition settings' held at the ECOSOC Chamber at UN Headquarters in New York on Monday, according to a press release.

Bangladesh, Ireland and the UN jointly organised the roundtable in connection with the High-Level Meeting of the General Assembly on Financing for Peace building.

Ambassador Ziauddin stated that when peacekeeping mission closes, and the national authorities assume greater responsibilities, it is critical that the international community's support continues.

He said this needs to be done by building capacity of national institutions and supporting initiatives to advance socio economic development in those countries.

"Fostering partnerships through engagements with international and regional financial institutions, and promoting South-South and Triangular cooperation can contribute significantly to advancing sustainable development," he added.

Ziauddin mentioned that Peace building Commission could play a critical role through its convening, bridging, and advisory role in mobilizing support for the nationally owned peace building priorities of the countries in transition.

"The Secretary General's Peace building Fund has also been an important catalyst," he said.

He urged all stakeholders, including regional and international actors, to support the UN transition plans, including peace building priorities, through adequate, predictable, and sustained financing.

Earlier today, Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin had separate bilateral meetings with the President of the General Assembly (PGA), Abdulla Shahid, and Jamaican foreign and foreign trade minister Kamina Johnson Smith where they discussed issues of mutual concern.

He is expected to represent Bangladesh at the first ever High-Level Meeting of the General Assembly on Financing for Peacebuilding to be held on 27 April.