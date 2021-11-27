Bangladesh failing to leverage massive Malaysian market

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 November, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 10:00 pm

Related News

Bangladesh failing to leverage massive Malaysian market

Yearly Bangladeshi exports to the Southeast Asian country at present is below $600 million

TBS Report
27 November, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 10:00 pm
Bangladesh failing to leverage massive Malaysian market

Due to lack of branding, Bangladesh is failing to leverage the massive market of Malaysia, the sixth largest importer in the world, that consumes $20 billion worth of products yearly, according to Bangladesh Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) chief.

"Although Malaysia is an import-dependent country, our export to their market is relatively low and the main reason behind this is they do not know about our products. We are lagging behind in branding Bangladeshi products," said the trade body's President Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul.

He made the remarks on Saturday during a press conference, held on the occasion of BMCCI's 20-year anniversary at the Sonargaon hotel in the capital.

Currently Bangladeshi exports to Malaysia is below $600 million.

The BMCCI chief recommended signing of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) along with the branding of local products to increase exports to the South Asian country.

"Bangladesh currently imports $1.6 billion worth of products from Malaysia, whereas, the export is rather low," Raquib said and pointed out that consumers of the products, which we are currently exporting, are mainly Bangladeshis living there.

"There are no products in big super shops of the countries. We are trying to enter their market," he added.

Raquib also mentioned that perceptions towards Bangladeshis have improved over the years.

"A few years ago, when we tried to rent office space in Malaysia, the owners were reluctant after knowing we were Bangladeshis. But the environment is slowly changing. Now it is an ideal time to start branding Bangladesh," he said.

"If we can market our products well, we will be able to capture a big market," added the BMCCI president.

The anniversary event committee Chairman Syed Almas Kabir said that the ready-made garments industry accounts for 85% of Bangladesh's exports to the Malaysian market.

"The other products are only 15% and as the apparel market is already dominated by China, we have little opportunity to make much profit from it," he said.

"We are now developing many types of ICT products and we can capture the Malaysian markets with these products. There is a huge potential here. Besides, there is demand for many products in the country including leather, pharmaceuticals, frozen food, halal meat and handicrafts," Almas Kabir said and added that if we pay attention to this, our export growth in the country will be multiplied.

The 20th anniversary of BMCCI will be celebrated on 13 December at the Radisson Blu Water Garden in the capital. Saturday's press conference was organised to brief the media about the occasion.

The purpose of the celebration is to facilitate and promote business opportunities for Southeast Asian businesses and BMCCI members, and to provide a forum for enhancing networking, consulting and collaboration between Southeast Asian businesses and promoting products and services of Bangladesh and Malaysia.

Anwar Shahid and Mahbubul Alam, co-presidents of Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) and senior officials also spoke on the occasion.
 

Top News

BMCCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

1h | Wheels
Asian Openbill on a marsh. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Openbill: A bird that baffled Julian Huxley and endured a parade of poisoned snails

13h | Panorama
CMED’s trained paramedics go door to door documenting health conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, BMI etc. Photo: Courtesy

CMED: Providing villagers with affordable healthcare at home through ‘health accounts’

13h | Panorama
2022 Honda City RS

2022 Honda City RS

14h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

World races to contain new Omicron variant

World races to contain new Omicron variant

3h | Videos
8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

8 expressways by 2041 to boost regional connectivity

3h | Videos
Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

Foods of Rajshahi that you should not miss

3h | Videos
Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

4
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 