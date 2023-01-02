Bangladesh envoys asked to respond anti-Bangladesh propaganda spontaneously

Bangladesh

BSS
02 January, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 10:10 pm

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has directed all Bangladesh envoys abroad to respond "spontaneously" against all sorts of anti-Bangladesh propaganda in their respective host countries without waiting for Dhaka's permission.   

Sometimes Bangladesh envoys wait for Dhaka's permission or approval to respond against anti-Bangladesh propaganda in their respective host countries, he told reporters at the foreign ministry Monday.

"Don't look to Dhaka to get a response from the (foreign) ministry…you are representing the country…so, respond spontaneously," the minister said.

"All missions are extensions of my ministry…we have to work as a team," he added.

The foreign minister virtually addressed the Heads of Bangladesh Missions abroad and senior officials on Sunday evening, highlighting the government's foreign policy priorities and guidelines to be pursued in 2023.

Meanwhile, the government has formed a coordination committee with the home and law ministries leading by the foreign ministry to deal with "anti-government propaganda" at home and abroad in a "coordinated way" and fight against misinformation by presenting correct information.

The decision was made at a meeting held at the state guesthouse Padma on Sunday with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen in the chair.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and representatives from the law enforcement agencies were present at the meeting.

The meeting decided that the members of the coordinating committee will sit regularly to find out the effective ways to present correct information about Bangladesh against fabrication and misinformation.

Replying to a question, Momen said the government is not that much worried about the next national election, noting that the polls will be held timely and fairly.

"Election will be held when it is time. We believe in people," he said, adding that the government is committed to holding a "free, fair, transparent and inclusive" election.

