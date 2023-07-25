PM asks envoys to stay vigilant against anti-state propaganda

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked Bangladeshi diplomats to stay vigilant against anti-state propaganda so that the international community would not be confused and misled.

"I would like to say that the foreign ministry should provide propaganda related information to the envoys in different countries. If it can be done, they [those who spread propaganda] would not get any chance to create confusion," she said while addressing the conference of Bangladeshi envoys in Europe.

She also said, "We should be more active in places where there are international organisations. So, they [international community] also would not be misled and confused [through the propaganda and misinformation]."

She said there are some people who have taken shelter abroad after committing crimes and are spreading misinformation against the country.

"There are some people who could never take the country to a dignified position and some criminals, who took shelter abroad after committing crimes, are spreading misinformation against the country," she said, adding, "Everyone should be aware of them."

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman were also present.