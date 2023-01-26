Bangladesh condemns desecration of Holy Quran in The Hague

Bangladesh strongly condemns the recent act of desecrating the Holy Quran by a far-right activist in The Hague, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement of the foreign ministry published on Thursday, Bangladesh expresses grave concern over such a heinous incident and rejects any act of insulting the sacred values and religious symbols of the Muslims - for that matter of all religions - all over the world under any circumstances.

Bangladesh urges all concerned to put an end to such unwarranted provocations and Islamophobia for the sake of harmony and peaceful coexistence, read the statement.