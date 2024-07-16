Foreign ministry expresses disappointment over US State Dept statement on quota protests

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 02:08 pm

A logo of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
A logo of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the US State Department's recent statement where Spokesperson Mathew Miller claimed there were at least two deaths in the ongoing student protests in Bangladesh.

"We are extremely disappointed by the response of Mathew Miller…use of unverified information to make such baseless claims can fuel violence and undermine Bangladesh government's efforts to maintain a peaceful environment to allow non-violent protests or movement," said the ministry in a statement published today (16 July).

"Freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are cornerstones of democracy, and the government remains steadfast to uphold those rights of the citizens while also safeguarding the public property and order", read the ministry statement.

Student violence: Is US State Department being misled by rumours over claim of two deaths?

The ministry also expressed concern over an attempt on the life of former US President Donald Trump during a peaceful rally in Pennsylvania, US. Such violence runs against the core values of democracy, it said.

The prime minister and the foreign minister of Bangladesh have separately condemned the attack and sighed relief learning that Trump was safe and recovering. "To uphold democracy and democratic values, we are committed to work together with the US," said the ministry report.

