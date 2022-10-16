Bangladesh-Brunei bilateral talks under way at PMO

The bilateral talks between Bangladesh and Brunei have started at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is leading the Bangladesh delegation at the meeting while visiting Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah is leading his side. The talks began around 3:50pm.

Before the formal talks, the two leaders also had a tête-à-tête for some time.

Earlier, on his arrival at the PMO, the sultan was received by the Bangladesh prime minister at the Tiger Gate of the Prime Minister's Office.

After the talks, Bangladesh and Brunei are likely to sign three bilateral cooperation deals, including an agreement for introducing direct flights between the two countries.

Two other cooperation documents are on the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers and recognition of certificates for two countries' seafarers.

Some 15,000 Bangladeshis are now working in oil-rich Brunei.

The Brunei Sultan arrived here by a special flight on his first state visit to Bangladesh on Saturday afternoon. President Abdul Hamid warmly received the Sultan at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport amid 21-gun salute.

In April 2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made a historic visit to Brunei Darussalam, which marked a new milestone as the countries signed several MoUs for various types of cooperation, including in sectors like gas supply, fisheries, agriculture, livestock, youth and sports, and art and culture, said Brunei envoy Haris Bin Othman.