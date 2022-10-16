Bangladesh-Brunei bilateral talks under way at PMO

Bangladesh

UNB
16 October, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 04:26 pm

Related News

Bangladesh-Brunei bilateral talks under way at PMO

UNB
16 October, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 04:26 pm
Bangladesh-Brunei bilateral talks under way at PMO

The bilateral talks between Bangladesh and Brunei have started at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is leading the Bangladesh delegation at the meeting while visiting Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah is leading his side. The talks began around 3:50pm.

Before the formal talks, the two leaders also had a tête-à-tête for some time.

Earlier, on his arrival at the PMO, the sultan was received by the Bangladesh prime minister at the Tiger Gate of the Prime Minister's Office.

After the talks, Bangladesh and Brunei are likely to sign three bilateral cooperation deals, including an agreement for introducing direct flights between the two countries.

Two other cooperation documents are on the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers and recognition of certificates for two countries' seafarers.

Some 15,000 Bangladeshis are now working in oil-rich Brunei.

The Brunei Sultan arrived here by a special flight on his first state visit to Bangladesh on Saturday afternoon. President Abdul Hamid warmly received the Sultan at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport amid 21-gun salute.

In April 2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made a historic visit to Brunei Darussalam, which marked a new milestone as the countries signed several MoUs for various types of cooperation, including in sectors like gas supply, fisheries, agriculture, livestock, youth and sports, and art and culture, said Brunei envoy Haris Bin Othman.

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh-Brunei / bilateral talks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bariq's shimmering accessories will make heads turn

2h | Mode
Nusrat Akhtar Lopa, a popular online brand promoter, during a live video.

'The more followers, the higher you earn': Step into the world of online brand promoters

7h | Panorama
Lessons in focus management

Lessons in focus management

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The global energy order is unravelling fast: Welcome to World War E

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Is the end near for the Russia-Ukraine War?

4h | Videos
Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

18h | Videos
Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

18h | Videos
Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back