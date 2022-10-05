Brunei Sultan’s Dhaka visit: MoUs on labour export, air connectivity, energy expected

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 October, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 09:09 pm

Related News

Brunei Sultan’s Dhaka visit: MoUs on labour export, air connectivity, energy expected

Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah will be visiting Bangladesh for the first time from 14 to 16 October

TBS Report
05 October, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 09:09 pm
Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu&#039;izzaddin Waddaulah
Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah

Dhaka expects some memorandums of understanding (MoUs) especially on labour recruitment, direct air service, and energy cooperation to be signed during Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah's maiden visit to Bangladesh slated for 14-16 October, a foreign ministry official told TBS on condition of anonymity.

The Brunei Sultan's visit carries special significance as the two countries are planning to sign a number of bilateral cooperation documents during the visit, said Bangladesh High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam Nahida Rahman Shumona as she talked to the news agency UNB.

The Sultan will hold meetings with President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and join some programmes during the visit.

In mid-2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made a historic visit to Brunei Darussalam, which further strengthened diplomatic ties between the two friendly countries.

The two countries held their second foreign office consultations in Bandar Seri Begawan in Brunei on 31 August this year, with Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Brunei Darussalam Permanent Secretary Pengiran Norhashimah binti Pengiran Mohd Hassan in the chair.

Expressing optimism about signing the proposed agreements on the recruitment of Bangladeshi human resources by Brunei at the earliest, Masud Bin Momen underscored the need for safe, orderly and regular migration.

Flagging the high demographic dividend Bangladesh is currently enjoying, the foreign secretary offered Brunei to take more Bangladeshi workers for mutual benefits. The Brunei side expressed their keenness for recruiting Bangladeshi workers for their upcoming mega projects.

The issue of energy cooperation is also featured in the bilateral discussions in the context of the severe supply chain disruptions owing to the volatility and uncertainties caused by the pandemic and conflicts in different parts of the world.

Both sides agreed to further explore the potentials for cooperation in the areas of food processing, ICT, shipbuilding, tourism, infrastructure development, pharmaceuticals and jute products etc. Bangladesh sought Bruneian support for developing and promoting the Halal trade sector of Bangladesh.

The two sides also stressed the importance of facilitating air and shipping connectivity for giving bilateral trade, investment and people-to-people contact a boost.

Top News

Brunei Darussalam Sultan / Brunei / Sultan of Brunei

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside Dolonchapa, a women-only bus service, a female conductor is collecting fares from passengers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Female employment is rising rapidly. Then why are women-only buses ‘unprofitable’?

11h | Panorama
As medicine prices increase, the poorest one-fifth of households will face a difficult tradeoff between life-saving medicines and other basic needs. Photo: Mumit M

Pharma industry needs to prepare for headwinds

14h | Panorama
Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

1d | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

1h | Videos
Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

4h | Videos
Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

5h | Videos
Why Noorjahan Market is so popular?

Why Noorjahan Market is so popular?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code