Brunei Sultan’s Dhaka visit: MoUs on labour export, air connectivity, energy expected

Dhaka expects some memorandums of understanding (MoUs) especially on labour recruitment, direct air service, and energy cooperation to be signed during Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah's maiden visit to Bangladesh slated for 14-16 October, a foreign ministry official told TBS on condition of anonymity.

The Brunei Sultan's visit carries special significance as the two countries are planning to sign a number of bilateral cooperation documents during the visit, said Bangladesh High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam Nahida Rahman Shumona as she talked to the news agency UNB.

The Sultan will hold meetings with President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and join some programmes during the visit.

In mid-2019, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made a historic visit to Brunei Darussalam, which further strengthened diplomatic ties between the two friendly countries.

The two countries held their second foreign office consultations in Bandar Seri Begawan in Brunei on 31 August this year, with Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Brunei Darussalam Permanent Secretary Pengiran Norhashimah binti Pengiran Mohd Hassan in the chair.

Expressing optimism about signing the proposed agreements on the recruitment of Bangladeshi human resources by Brunei at the earliest, Masud Bin Momen underscored the need for safe, orderly and regular migration.

Flagging the high demographic dividend Bangladesh is currently enjoying, the foreign secretary offered Brunei to take more Bangladeshi workers for mutual benefits. The Brunei side expressed their keenness for recruiting Bangladeshi workers for their upcoming mega projects.

The issue of energy cooperation is also featured in the bilateral discussions in the context of the severe supply chain disruptions owing to the volatility and uncertainties caused by the pandemic and conflicts in different parts of the world.

Both sides agreed to further explore the potentials for cooperation in the areas of food processing, ICT, shipbuilding, tourism, infrastructure development, pharmaceuticals and jute products etc. Bangladesh sought Bruneian support for developing and promoting the Halal trade sector of Bangladesh.

The two sides also stressed the importance of facilitating air and shipping connectivity for giving bilateral trade, investment and people-to-people contact a boost.