Bangladesh can be the right place for investment from Brunei: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday urged energy-rich Brunei to invest in Bangladesh taking advantage of facilities that the country offers for foreign investors.

"Bangladesh can be the right place for investment. My request will be to invest in Bangladesh," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a business meeting with Brunei's Finance Minister Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Abdullah in a Dhaka hotel.

The commerce minister mentioned countries like India and China where Bangladesh has the opportunity to export whatever it wants apart from its own market of 170 million people.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam also spoke at the meeting chaired by the President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Md Jashim Uddin.

Issues related to trade and investment, recruitment of skilled workers from Bangladesh and using port facilities were discussed in the meeting.

Dr Amin was appointed as the Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II on 27 September, 2018 and re-appointed on 7 June, 2022.

Minister Dr Amin said the two countries have the opportunity to work together on trade and investment fronts and explore opportunities to create a regional hub in terms of transportation. "We are expanding our seaports at the moment."

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Brunei Halal Foods in Bangladesh was also signed at the meeting.

State Minister Alam highlighted the contributions of Bangladeshis, especially that of the construction workers.

Lauding the contributions of the Bangladeshi expatriates in Brunei to the economy of Bangladesh and Brunei, Bangladesh conveyed its readiness for providing the required workforce to Brunei, including professional and skilled human resources.

The Sultan admired the Bangladeshi expatriate workers in Brunei as hard-working and sincere.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the State Minister conveyed to the Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah that Bangladesh was ready for attracting FDI and encouraged Bruneian investment in Bangladesh.