Bangladesh, Australia pledge to strengthen ties

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 10:45 am

Related News

Bangladesh, Australia pledge to strengthen ties

Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Bruer stated that Australia also looks forward to strengthening cooperation with Bangladesh for shared recovery from the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as expanding business relationships between the two countries

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 10:45 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh and Australia pledged to strengthen bonds of friendship on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued separate goodwill messages on Monday (31 January), said a press release.

The messages highlighted the existing strong bonds of friendship and for directions for the relationship between the two friendly countries.

On this occasion, a ceremony was organised yesterday evening by the Australian High Commission at Hotel Purbani in the capital.

At the ceremony, state minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, MP and Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer highlighted the respective government's commitment to foster bilateral engagement on Covid-19 recovery, trade and investment, education, technology and innovation and meaningful partnership to face regional and global challenges such as climate change, forced displacement and regional security.

State minister Shahriar Alam stated that Bangladesh looks forward to emerging as a key partner of Australia for the benefits of the people of the two countries and economies as well as regional security.

Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Bruer stated that Australia also looks forward to strengthening cooperation with Bangladesh for shared recovery from the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as expanding business relationships between the two countries.

State minister Shahriar Alam expressed gratitude for Australia's bipartisan support for the cause of Bangladesh's independence in 1971. 

He paid deep respect to the Dutch-Australian William AS Ouderland, who valiantly fought beside freedom fighters in Bangladesh's war of independence and was the lone foreign national decorated with gallantry award – Bir Protik. 

He also recalled the contributions of Australians like Geofrey Davis, Herbert Feith and Anthony Clifton to our War of Liberation. 

State Minister Shahriar Alam thanked Australia for being the first country in the developed world to recognize Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent state on 31 January 1972. 

He recalled the visit of Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam to Bangladesh in January 1975 during which Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Whitlam secured an enduring friendship between the two peoples based on shared commitment to peace, pluralism, and dignity of people. 

He also thanked Australia for its assistance in the reconstruction of the war-ravaged Bangladesh and continued socio-economic support to us in the following decades.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, secretary (West) Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, secretary (East) Mashfee Binte Shams, director general (East Asia & Pacific) Kazi Russel Pervez from the minister of Foreign Affairs and officers from the Australian High Commission in Dhaka also joined the event.

Australia-Bangladesh Relation / Bangladesh-Australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1h | Habitat
The students of Swapna come from humble backgrounds and are working hard to change their lives. Photo : Courtesy

Swapna: Helping underprivileged students chase their higher education dreams

1h | Panorama
Bangladeshis investing abroad

Bangladeshis investing abroad: Long-term benefits outweigh the costs of any potential shocks

2h | Panorama
Some of us are launching telescopes that can see the Big Bang just as others are threatening war for no good reason. That says it all. Illustration: TBS

‘Sapiens’? Humans are not wise. Just too smart for our own good

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

1d | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

1d | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1d | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city