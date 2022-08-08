Bangamata's 92nd birth anniversary being observed

The 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is being observed today in a befitting manner across the country.

Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib was born on 8 August 1930 at Tungipara village in Gopalganj.

She was brutally killed along with Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of their family members on the fateful night of August 15 in 1975.

The Awami League (AL) has chalked out various programmes to mark the day. Wreaths were placed at her grave in Banani area of Dhaka in the mornning.

The Dhaka north city unit of Awami League will distribute food among orphans at Azimpur Orphanage after Zohr prayers.

Besides, AL's relief and social welfare sub-committee and forest and environment sub-committee, Awami Jubo League and Awami Matsyajibi League will arrange separate discussions.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other electronic media are broadcasting special programmes to mark the day.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages on the eve of the 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata.

They paid glowing tributes to Bangamata saying her ideology would always remain as a source of inspiration for Bangali women.

They also said Bangamata had played a pivotal role in building the nation while staying beside the Father of the Nation.

On Saturday, the government announced names of five distinguished women for "Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Padak-2022" for their outstanding contributions to different fields.

They are: Syeda Zebunnesa Haque (Sylhet) in politics, lawmaker Selima Ahmed (Cumilla) in economics, Dhaka University former Pro-Vice Chancellor Nasreen Ahmad in education, Mst Achhia Alam (Kishoreganj) in social service and valiant freedom fighter of Gopalganj district Ashalata Baidya (commander during the Liberation War) in independence and Liberation War.

The award giving ceremony will be held today at Osmani Memorial Hall in the capital at 10am on Monday coinciding with the birth anniversary of Bangamata.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader urged all leaders and workers of the party and its associate bodies to observe the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib's birth anniversary in a befitting manner

Her role in the fight for freedom

Bangladesh gained independence through a long struggle under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahmnan.

Fazilatunnesa Mujib gave motivation behind this fight, this struggle, and this movement.

She followed Bangabandhu's political life like a shadow and was a source of inspiration for his work.

When Bangabandhu was sent to jail repeatedly by the Pakistani rulers after the declaration of the six-point movement, the leaders and activists of the Awami League at all levels used to seek Fazilatunnesa Mujib's counsel.

She would convey various directions of Bangabandhu to them and inspire them to continue the struggle.

When some miscreants conspired to jeopardise the freedom struggle with Bangabandhu's release on parole in the Agartala Conspiracy Case, Begum Mujib's firm stand against the parole accelerated the liberation struggle of Bangladesh.

Begum Mujib, who followed Bangabandhu's ideals like a shadow, did many risky things in her life, for which she had to bear many hardships.

As a result of the devotion, patriotism, visionary thinking, intelligence and bravery that Begum Mujib has shown during the movement and struggle of the people of this country, she has been given the position of Bangamata alongside the Father of the Nation.

She will forever be remembered for her unique role in the politics of this country.