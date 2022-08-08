5 personalities receive Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Padak

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday handed over Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Padak-2022 to five distinguished women for their outstanding contributions to different fields.

The award recipients are: Syeda Zebunnesa Haque (Sylhet) in politics, lawmaker Selima Ahmed (Cumilla) in economics, Dhaka University former Pro-Vice Chancellor Nasreen Ahmad in education, Achhia Alam (Kishoreganj) in social service and valiant freedom fighter of Gopalganj district Ashalata Baidya (commander during the Liberation War) in independence and Liberation War.

The award-giving ceremony was held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium while the Prime Minister joined it virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, on behalf of the Prime Minister, handed over the awards.

Today is the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, PM's mother and wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She braced martyrdom along with Bangabandhu and other family members in a brutal attack by some army personnel on August 15, 1975.