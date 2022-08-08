Punak posts free medical camp marking Bangamata’s birth anniversary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 August, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 08:50 pm

Related News

Punak posts free medical camp marking Bangamata’s birth anniversary

TBS Report
08 August, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 08:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Police Nari Kallyan Samity of Bangladesh (Punak), on the occasion of the 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, organised a day-long free medical camp at Gimadanga Government Primary School, Tungipara, Gopalganj.

Punak president Zeeshan Mirza inaugurated the camp on Monday (8 August), said a press release.

Dhaka Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Habibur Rahman, Gopalganj District Superintendent of Police Ayesha Siddika and senior police officers and Punak leaders were present, among others.

In the opening ceremony of the medical camp, Punak President Zeeshan Mirza said a team of expert doctors from 11 departments of the Central Police Hospital came from Dhaka.

"More than 1200 people have been given medical care and medicines free of cost," she added.

Those who received treatment from the camp will be able to get medical tests done – if required – free of charge, as per arrangements made by Punak.

"This is the second time we have organised such a combo medical camp.

"Punak is an organisation of women of the police family. It is also working for the welfare of the common people. Such activities of Punak will continue in the service of people," Zeeshan Mirza said.

Specialist doctors of medicine, orthopedic, eye, nose, ear and throat, gynecology etc departments provided medical services in the free medical camp.

"I have been suffering from various diseases for the last one year. My husband does farming. Our family cannot survive on such a small income. How can I afford to see a physician then?"

This is how 55-years-old Ambia Begum from Gimadanga,Tungipara shared her struggle while receiving treatment. Hundreds of marginalised people came for a checkup at the camp.

Punak President Zeeshan Mirza paid her deepest respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib by placing wreaths and participating in prayers at the memorial of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara.

Free Medical Camp / Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

6h | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

11h | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

11h | Brands
Deeply depressed and afraid of living in total darkness, the Noakhali-based housewife Rasheda desires nothing but to get her vision back. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Blind people need 25,000 corneas. Sandhani gets around 25

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

3h | Videos
92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

4h | Videos
Challenges the world will face after 10 years

Challenges the world will face after 10 years

6h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla