Punak posts free medical camp marking Bangamata’s birth anniversary

The Police Nari Kallyan Samity of Bangladesh (Punak), on the occasion of the 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, organised a day-long free medical camp at Gimadanga Government Primary School, Tungipara, Gopalganj.

Punak president Zeeshan Mirza inaugurated the camp on Monday (8 August), said a press release.

Dhaka Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Habibur Rahman, Gopalganj District Superintendent of Police Ayesha Siddika and senior police officers and Punak leaders were present, among others.

In the opening ceremony of the medical camp, Punak President Zeeshan Mirza said a team of expert doctors from 11 departments of the Central Police Hospital came from Dhaka.

"More than 1200 people have been given medical care and medicines free of cost," she added.

Those who received treatment from the camp will be able to get medical tests done – if required – free of charge, as per arrangements made by Punak.

"This is the second time we have organised such a combo medical camp.

"Punak is an organisation of women of the police family. It is also working for the welfare of the common people. Such activities of Punak will continue in the service of people," Zeeshan Mirza said.

Specialist doctors of medicine, orthopedic, eye, nose, ear and throat, gynecology etc departments provided medical services in the free medical camp.

"I have been suffering from various diseases for the last one year. My husband does farming. Our family cannot survive on such a small income. How can I afford to see a physician then?"

This is how 55-years-old Ambia Begum from Gimadanga,Tungipara shared her struggle while receiving treatment. Hundreds of marginalised people came for a checkup at the camp.

Punak President Zeeshan Mirza paid her deepest respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib by placing wreaths and participating in prayers at the memorial of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara.