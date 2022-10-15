Baira boycotts passport submission to Saudi Embassy protesting visa syndicate 

The Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira) has decided to boycott submitting passports to the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Dhaka protesting visa syndication.

"No passport will be submitted from tomorrow to the embassy for Saudi visa. We will not send people abroad via any syndicate," Baira President Mohammad Abul Bashar told the media on Saturday (15 October).

Bashar said they have informed the foreign ministry regarding the issues and passport submission will resume once the problems are resolved.

Earlier on Thursday (13 October), Baira submitted a formal request to the ambassador of Saudi Arabia drawing attention to the concerns of the members regarding appointing Shapla Centre for receiving and submitting passports.

The formal letter mentioned that the members are not comfortable with this agreement and that a meeting of the executive committee of the organisation has been called on Saturday.

"Our further humble request to your Excellency, please review your decision of appointing SHAPLA CENTRE. We will be very happy if you kindly call Baira leaders to your esteemed embassy to discuss and decide this sensitive issue in an acceptable manner," read the letter.