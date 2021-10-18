Bahauddin demands arrest of Hindu leader Gobinda for provocation

Cumilla-6 lawmaker AKM Bahauddin demanded the arrest of Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, secretary general of Bangladesh Jatio Hindu Mohajote, for making provocative remarks.

He made the demand while addressing a rally organised by Cumilla Metropolitan Awami League at the district Town Hall area this afternoon.

Mentioning that people of all religions live together in Cumilla, the lawmaker told a rally in the district town, "There is harmony among all here. Those who conspired will be severely repressed. In this case, the administration has a responsibility. We will also work with them. Those who destroy communal harmony will not be spared."

"Once he [Gobinda Pramanik] is arrested, it could be known who attacked the Puja mandaps. He is provoking people all over the country," the lawmaker added.

"Gobinda came to Cumilla after the attack on Nanuar Dighi puja mandap. He visited various temples and mandapas, and mentioned names of those who have carried out the attack. Everything could be known if he is arrested," Bahauddin told daily Prothom Alo.

Reacting to the allegation, Gobinda Pramanik said, "Being a lawmaker, Bahauddin is responsible for protecting the people in his area. People say that he is so influential that BNP-Jamaat could not even form a human chain there. In such situation, this incident of attack on mandaps could not have happened without his negligence."

Earlier, tensions escalated across the country following an incident of "demeaning the Holy Quran" at a Puja Mandap in Cumilla's Nanua Dighi area on 13 October.

Durga Puja celebrations began in the country on 11 October.