EC’s helplessness in Cumilla is not a good sign: Shujan

The Election Commission's (EC) helplessness regarding Cumilla-6 lawmaker Bahauddin Bahar, who violated electoral code of conduct by refusing to leave his constituency ahead of city polls, is not a good sign, said Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) Secretary Badiul Alam Majumder.

"Despite holding the power to take action, we disagree with the EC's helplessness and submissiveness," the Shujan secretary made the remarks while speaking at a press conference at National Press Club on Monday.

Badiul Alam Majumder said, "Such a statement from the EC yesterday has created more doubts in the minds of people about the prospects of holding a neutral election."

"If the EC expresses helplessness, where will the ordinary citizens go?" he said, adding that he is still hopeful that the EC will ensure a fair and neutral election.

He further said that even though the member of parliament was instructed to leave the constituency twice, he did not comply. But as an independent constitutional body, Article 32.2 of the EC states that it has the power to disqualify someone's candidacy if a member of parliament is supporting them in electoral campaigns.

Shujan's executive editor said, "We have seen many disqualified candidates in the past who have applied for the Cumilla City Corporation, with whom the corporation has a business relationship. The Election Commission can disqualify their candidacy as they have the power to do so."

Earlier on 8 June, the EC asked Awami League MP AKM Bahauddin to leave the constituency ahead of the city corporation election.

However, Bahauddin did not leave the area despite being asked to do so in a letter from the EC. Thus, he violated the Cumilla City Corporation's (CCC) election code of conduct.

Now, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has expressed his helplessness saying the commission can do nothing if a member of the parliament does not respect EC's directive.

The elections will be held on 15 June.