Asking MP to leave constituency interferes with fundamental rights: Info Minister

Asking a member of parliament to leave his constituency interferes with his fundamental rights, said the Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, referring to Cumilla MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar.

He made the comment while responding to reporters after speaking as the chief guest at the World Blood Donor Day on 14 June organised by Quantum Foundation at the National Press Club on Tuesday.

Lawmaker from Cumilla-6 constituency AKM Bahauddin Bahar refused to leave his area ahead of city corporation election despite being asked to do so in a letter from the Election Commission (EC), for violating the electoral code of conduct.

The minister said, "First of all, my question is whether the Election Commission can ask a member of parliament, who is a permanent resident of his area and a voter in the city polls, to leave his home."

"Isn't this an interference with his fundamental rights? In that case, when the city corporation election will be held in Dhaka city, all the elected members of parliament and ministers will also have to leave the city."

Hassan said that the EC has given directives so that he does not participate in any election campaigns. If he violates the electoral code of conduct, it could lead to other disciplinary measures.

Earlier on 8 June, the EC asked Awami League MP AKM Bahauddin to leave the constituency ahead of the city corporation election.

However, Bahauddin did not leave the area despite being asked to do so in a letter from the EC. Thus, he violated the Cumilla City Corporation's (CCC) election code of conduct.

Now, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has expressed his helplessness saying the commission can do nothing if a member of the parliament does not respect EC's directive.

The elections will be held on 15 June.