Asking MP to leave constituency interferes with fundamental rights: Info Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 06:51 pm

Related News

Asking MP to leave constituency interferes with fundamental rights: Info Minister

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 06:51 pm
File photo: UNB
File photo: UNB

Asking a member of parliament to leave his constituency interferes with his fundamental rights, said the Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, referring to Cumilla MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar.

He made the comment while responding to reporters after speaking as the chief guest at the World Blood Donor Day on 14 June organised by Quantum Foundation at the National Press Club on Tuesday.

Lawmaker from Cumilla-6 constituency AKM Bahauddin Bahar refused to leave his area ahead of city corporation election despite being asked to do so in a letter from the Election Commission (EC), for violating the electoral code of conduct.

The minister said, "First of all, my question is whether the Election Commission can ask a member of parliament, who is a permanent resident of his area and a voter in the city polls, to leave his home."

"Isn't this an interference with his fundamental rights? In that case, when the city corporation election will be held in Dhaka city, all the elected members of parliament and ministers will also have to leave the city."

Hassan said that the EC has given directives so that he does not participate in any election campaigns. If he violates the electoral code of conduct, it could lead to other disciplinary measures.

Earlier on 8 June, the EC asked Awami League MP AKM Bahauddin to leave the constituency ahead of the city corporation election.

However, Bahauddin did not leave the area despite being asked to do so in a letter from the EC. Thus, he violated the Cumilla City Corporation's (CCC) election code of conduct.

Now, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has expressed his helplessness saying the commission can do nothing if a member of the parliament does not respect EC's directive.

The elections will be held on 15 June.

Top News

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud / Cumilla-6 lawmaker AKM Bahauddin / Election Commission (EC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

10h | Panorama
The front balcony has French-style coupled-columns on the first floor. Photo: Wikimedia

Balihar Rajbari: A 350 year old window into the past

10h | Habitat
TransEnd helped trans women in Khagan, Birulia to set up their own beauty parlour. Photo: Courtesy

TransEnd: Shaping an inclusive society

11h | Panorama
The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biman pardons corrupt officials, reappoints

Biman pardons corrupt officials, reappoints

18m | Videos
Russia has 550 more nukes than US

Russia has 550 more nukes than US

23m | Videos
Doctor stops private practice to practice gardening

Doctor stops private practice to practice gardening

2h | Videos
Whose job is to be a drawing model !

Whose job is to be a drawing model !

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more