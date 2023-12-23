Submit report on journalist assault by Cumilla's Bahar within 24 hours: EC

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 05:11 pm

Submit report on journalist assault by Cumilla's Bahar within 24 hours: EC

Citing media reports, the Election Commission says journalists were abused, assaulted and obstructed from collecting news by the men of Bahauddin.

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 05:11 pm
File Photo: Cumilla lawmaker Bahauddin Bahar is addressing a rally in the district. Photo: Prothom Alo
File Photo: Cumilla lawmaker Bahauddin Bahar is addressing a rally in the district. Photo: Prothom Alo

The Election Commission has requested an investigation report on the assault of journalists by Awami League's Cumilla-6 candidate Bahauddin Bahar within 24 hours.

A letter signed by EC Deputy Secretary Mizanur Rahman has sought the report from Cumilla Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police.

Citing media reports, the letter stated that journalists were abused, assaulted and obstructed from collecting news by the men of Bahauddin.

The Election Commission's move follows a show-cause notice served to Bahauddin for the same reason by the Election Inquiry Committee of Cumilla.

Cumilla-6 lawmaker AKM Bahauddin

