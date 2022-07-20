Assam is in peace because of Sheikh Hasina: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam has become the most peaceful state in India due to the strong action taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina against terrorism and militancy, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"If Sheikh Hasina had not taken action against Alpha while they were trying to create instability, today we would not be able to invite you all to this peaceful state," Himanta Biswa Sarma said while meeting with a delegation of Bangladesh freedom fighters in Guwahati, India on Tuesday (19 July).

He said that PM Hasina's action against Alpha - a separatist organisation, has played an undeniable role in restoring peace in Assam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned that Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen recently paid a visit to Assam. He also noted that due to the premier's efforts, Assam has also advanced in its economic development.

He said that the people of India including Assam fought for the freedom of Bangladesh during the liberation war.

"The relationship between the people of India and Bangladesh is written in blood. Under the astute leadership of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this relationship has reached a unique height," the Assam CM said.

A 25-member delegation from Bangladesh has begun a four day visit to the state of Assam.

This visit has been arranged by the government of India as part of Golden Jubilee of the Liberation War of Bangladesh, 50 years of India-Bangladesh ties, and as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in India.

The delegation comprises 15 valiant Freedom Fighters who were involved in the Liberation War in areas adjoining Assam, alongside journalists and youth representatives.

Veteran freedom fighter and former foreign secretary Shamser Mobin Chowdhury, Bir Bikrom, spoke as the leader of the Bangladesh delegation. He mentioned the role and sacrifice of the people of India including the people of Assam in the liberation war of Bangladesh.

Shamser Mobin Chowdhury said that the relationship between Bangladesh and India will continue to prosper under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He thanked the chief minister of Assam, the high commission of India in Dhaka and the assistant high commission of Bangladesh in Guwahati for organising such a trip to commemorate the freedom fighters. He invited Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time, giving him an official invitation letter, to which the chief minister responded with interest.

A memento was also presented to the Assam CM on behalf of the delegation.