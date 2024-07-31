It was like a terrorist attack to topple the govt: PM Hasina tells Indian envoy on quota violence

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Gonobhaban on Wednesday (31 July). Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (31 July) likened the recent violence in the country to "almost a terrorist attack," suggesting that it aimed to create a situation similar to what had happened in Sri Lanka, in an attempt to oust her government.

"It was not a movement at all, and at one stage it turned almost into a terrorist attack," she said while Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma called on her at her official residence Gonobhaban.

PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed reporters afterwards.

He quoted the PM as telling the envoy that the saboteurs actually tried to create a situation like what had happened in Sri Lanka to topple her government.

"Actually they [the saboteurs] planned to create violence similar to what happened in Sri Lanka and oust the government," she said

PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman and Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin were present.