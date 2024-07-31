It was like a terrorist attack to topple the govt: PM Hasina tells Indian envoy on quota violence

31 July, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 06:25 pm

It was like a terrorist attack to topple the govt: PM Hasina tells Indian envoy on quota violence

PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan quoted the PM as telling the envoy that the saboteurs actually tried to create a situation like what had happened in Sri Lanka to topple her government

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Gonobhaban on Wednesday (31 July). Photo: PMO
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (31 July) likened the recent violence in the country to "almost a terrorist attack," suggesting that it aimed to create a situation similar to what had happened in Sri Lanka, in an attempt to oust her government.

"It was not a movement at all, and at one stage it turned almost into a terrorist attack," she said while Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma called on her at her official residence Gonobhaban.

PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed reporters afterwards. 

He quoted the PM as telling the envoy that the saboteurs actually tried to create a situation like what had happened in Sri Lanka to topple her government.

"Actually they [the saboteurs] planned to create violence similar to what happened in Sri Lanka and oust the government," she said

PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman and Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin were present.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma / Bangladesh

