PM Hasina sits with university VCs, college principals at Ganobhaban

The meeting started at around 8:15 pm, said sources at PM’s press wing.

File photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganobhaban. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is holding a view-exchange meeting with the vice-chancellors of public and private universities, teachers and college principals at her residence Ganobhaban.

The meeting started at around 8:15 pm, said sources at PM's press wing.

Earlier, coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced their one-point demand and gave a 24-hour ultimatum to reopen all university halls for students.

