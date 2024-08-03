PM Hasina sits with university VCs, college principals at Ganobhaban
The meeting started at around 8:15 pm, said sources at PM’s press wing.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is holding a view-exchange meeting with the vice-chancellors of public and private universities, teachers and college principals at her residence Ganobhaban.
Earlier, coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced their one-point demand and gave a 24-hour ultimatum to reopen all university halls for students.