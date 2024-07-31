We appealed to the UN seeking support for proper probe, punishment over recent violence: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh has appealed to the United Nations seeking support for a proper probe into the recent violence centering the quota protests.

"We have appealed to the United Nations. There are various international organisations, especially abroad. We seek their assistance for proper investigation and punishment for those who are responsible [or guilty]," the premier said at a briefing in the Bangabandhu International Conference Center today (31 July).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also said the lives lost during the recent quota reform violence can never be brought back even though the destroyed structures are rebuilt.

"The structures that were destroyed can be rebuilt. But we will never get back the lives that were lost," she said.

She once again said there was no issue for movement as she fulfilled every demand and the Appellate Division ordered status-quo over the High Court's judgment and thus restoring the effectiveness of the government's 2018 notification that abolished the quota system in the public service jobs.

She said even then such incidents and destructive acts were carried out and then many lives were taken in the name of the movement. "I never thought such a situation would arise at this time and so many fresh lives would be lost," she added.

Earlier on 30 July, the prime minister had said foreign technical assistance will be taken for the judicial probe committee formed by the government aimed at ensuring fair and standard inquiry of quota reform movement.

"We will take foreign technical assistance for the judicial inquiry committee to make it appropriate, qualitative and highly standard," she said.

The government formed the Judicial Inquiry Committee with High Court Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman to probe all the deaths centering the quota reform movement in the country.

"I took the initiative instead of waiting for someone's demand. I have directed to include two more judges and enhance the scope of the probe," she told the media today.