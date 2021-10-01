Artists to donate 5% to persons with disabilities from their grants

State Minister for Culture KM Khalid today said that 5 percent of welfare grants of the artists, would be reserved for persons with disabilities.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion at a city hotel co-organised by the British Council and 'Sundaram' for the disabled and closing of Disability Drama Workshop', said a press release.

The chief guest said that the workshop was organised with the participation of disabled artists.

"I am really fascinated and overwhelmed by the acting and performance of the persons with disabled actors," he said.

He said the present government is for the welfare of persons with disabilities.

"Saima Wazed Putul, daughter of the Prime Minister, has been playing a dynamic role to bring the disabled persons into the mainstream," he further said.

President of Dhaka Theater Nasir Uddin Yusuf Bachchu and Head of Arts of British Council, Dhaka spoke, among others.