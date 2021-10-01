Artists to donate 5% to persons with disabilities from their grants

Bangladesh

BSS
01 October, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 08:09 pm

Related News

Artists to donate 5% to persons with disabilities from their grants

"Saima Wazed Putul, daughter of the Prime Minister, has been playing a dynamic role to bring the disabled persons into the mainstream"

BSS
01 October, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 08:09 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

State Minister for Culture KM Khalid today said that 5 percent of welfare grants of the artists, would be reserved for persons with disabilities.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion at a city hotel co-organised by the British Council and 'Sundaram' for the disabled and closing of Disability Drama Workshop', said a press release.

The chief guest said that the workshop was organised with the participation of disabled artists.

"I am really fascinated and overwhelmed by the acting and performance of the persons with disabled actors," he said.

He said the present government is for the welfare of persons with disabilities.

"Saima Wazed Putul, daughter of the Prime Minister, has been playing a dynamic role to bring the disabled persons into the mainstream," he further said.

President of Dhaka Theater Nasir Uddin Yusuf Bachchu and Head of Arts of British Council, Dhaka spoke, among others.

Top News

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid / Dhaka Theater

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

6h | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

6h | Videos
Where does all the plastic waste go?

Where does all the plastic waste go?

6h | Videos
Bubly talks about “Chokh”

Bubly talks about “Chokh”

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

5
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

6
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment