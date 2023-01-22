Some small ethnic groups are on verge of extinction: State minister for culture

Some of the 49 ethnic communities presently living in the country are feared to disappear as they are merging with larger ethnic groups such as the Chakmas and Marmas, said State Minister for Culture KM Khalid.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of "Mountain Debate Festival-2023" at the capital's FDC auditorium on Sunday, the state minister also said that the protection of minority groups and the preservation of their heritage requires proper patronage.

The Ministry of Culture has already established cultural institutes in three districts of the hilly areas to develop the culture of small ethnic groups, he said at the event – jointly organised by Brac and Debate for Democracy in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada.

Unplanned tourism in hilly areas is harming the environment and surroundings. Therefore, there should have designated areas for tourists to be visited, he added.

Students from 50 secondary schools of seven upazilas of Rangamati and Bandarban districts participated in the debate festival.

Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Singh will distribute prizes among the champion and runner-up teams at the closing ceremony of the debate festival on 31 January.

Debate for Democracy Chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiran said there are still many challenges in ensuring the land ownership of hill communities. Land disputes in CHT should be resolved by considering its characteristics.

In the event, seven points were recommended by the Debate for Democracy to improve the quality of life of the people of the CHT.

Monghar Residential School, Rangamati defeated Swalak High School, Bandarban in the inaugural debate competition titled "Social Awareness Can Prevent Child Marriage".

The best speaker in the competition was Damayanti Chakma of the affirmative side.

The judges of the competition were Prof Abu Mohammad Raees, Dr SM Morshed, Journalist Dr Shakila Jasmine, Journalist Partha Sanjay and Journalist Farhana Nancy.

Prafulla Chandra Barman, head of the Brac Education Programme, among others, spoke.

At the end of the competition, trophies and certificates were awarded to the participating teams.