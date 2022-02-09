Ekushey Book Fair to be extended till 17 March if Covid cases drop

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 06:46 pm

Related News

Ekushey Book Fair to be extended till 17 March if Covid cases drop

Unvaccinated persons will not be allowed to work at the fair

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 06:46 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The government has a plan to extend the Amar Ekushey Book Fair, initially scheduled to run on 15-28 February, by around two weeks if the number of Covid-19 cases drops, said State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid.

"We have planned to extend the duration of the book fair to 17 March if the Covid-19 infection rate decreases," said KM Khalid in a meeting of Amar Ekushey Book Fair management committee at Bangla Academy yesterday.

The final decision regarding the closing date of the fair will be disclosed later, said the officials concerned.

The book fair will remain open from 2 pm to 9 pm on weekdays and from 11 am to 9 pm on Fridays, Saturdays and other public holidays. On 21 February, the fair will start at 8 am and end at 9 pm. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the fair by a virtual event. 

A task force will remain vigilant to check if there are any pirated books and other irregularities at the fair, said the state minister for cultural affairs.

Moreover, an attractive and safe children's corner will be set up at the fair. 

People who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to work at the fair. The authorities concerned have asked the unvaccinated publishers, stall owners and salespersons to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital centre. 

Last year, the month-long fair, which usually begins on 1 February, was also postponed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections. Later, the fair began on 18 March at the Bangla Academy premises and its adjacent venue at the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan.

The publishers counted huge losses as the number of visitors at the fair last year was not satisfactory and sales were very poor. 
 

Top News

Amar Ekushey Book Fair / State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Seychelles has beautiful resorts and lodges, which offer panoramic views of a blue seas and sparkling white sand. Photo: Collected

Seychelles: From the perspective of a non-honeymooner

7h | Explorer
Consumers may find the digital rupee to be a safer alternative to bank deposits. Photo: Bloomberg

The digital rupee needs more thought, less haste

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘In no other country are hospitals and diagnostic centres separate entities’

6h | Panorama
Sheraspace: Making interior design a non-luxury

Sheraspace: Making interior design a non-luxury

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Successful racer Mr. Bean

Successful racer Mr. Bean

2h | Videos
RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

2h | Videos
Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

1d | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

6
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'