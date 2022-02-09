Ekushey Book Fair to be extended till 17 March if Covid cases drop

The government has a plan to extend the Amar Ekushey Book Fair, initially scheduled to run on 15-28 February, by around two weeks if the number of Covid-19 cases drops, said State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid.

"We have planned to extend the duration of the book fair to 17 March if the Covid-19 infection rate decreases," said KM Khalid in a meeting of Amar Ekushey Book Fair management committee at Bangla Academy yesterday.

The final decision regarding the closing date of the fair will be disclosed later, said the officials concerned.

The book fair will remain open from 2 pm to 9 pm on weekdays and from 11 am to 9 pm on Fridays, Saturdays and other public holidays. On 21 February, the fair will start at 8 am and end at 9 pm.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the fair by a virtual event.

A task force will remain vigilant to check if there are any pirated books and other irregularities at the fair, said the state minister for cultural affairs.

Moreover, an attractive and safe children's corner will be set up at the fair.

People who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to work at the fair. The authorities concerned have asked the unvaccinated publishers, stall owners and salespersons to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital centre.

Last year, the month-long fair, which usually begins on 1 February, was also postponed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections. Later, the fair began on 18 March at the Bangla Academy premises and its adjacent venue at the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan.

The publishers counted huge losses as the number of visitors at the fair last year was not satisfactory and sales were very poor.

