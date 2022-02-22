Army chief to leave South Sudan for Dhaka Wednesday

The army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP, ndu, psc, PhD would start for Dhaka Wednesday (23 February) 2pm (local time) from South Sudan after visiting the peacekeeping mission there.

On the last day of his visit to South Sudan, he went to the temporary operating base of Bangladesh Engineers contingent at Jambo area. He also visited the contingent camp and their ongoing road repair project.

Besides, the army chief exchanged greetings with the local people and armed forces officials.

He visited all the contingents of Bangladesh in South Sudan during his four-day visit.

Besides, he met the top armed forces officials, civil citizens of South Sudan and senior leaders of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).