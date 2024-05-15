Seven million face 'acute' food insecurity in South Sudan

Africa

BSS/AFP
15 May, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 01:25 pm

Related News

Seven million face 'acute' food insecurity in South Sudan

A total of nine million people are in need of humanitarian aid in South Sudan, which for the past year has been under compounding pressure from the war in neighbouring Sudan

BSS/AFP
15 May, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 01:25 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

More than seven million people in fragile South Sudan are at risk of acute food insecurity in the coming months, including tens of thousands at a "catastrophic" level of famine, the United Nations warned Tuesday.

"An estimated 7.1 million people will likely be experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity between April and July 2024," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

Within that group there are "79,000 people at risk of Catastrophic level (IPC Phase 5)" -- equivalent to famine -- "mostly in locations affected by climate-related shocks, economic crisis and conflict," it said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Almost 13 years after its independence in 2011, the world's youngest country remains plagued by instability and violence.

A total of nine million people are in need of humanitarian aid in South Sudan, which for the past year has been under compounding pressure from the war in neighbouring Sudan.

Since the fighting began in April 2023, at least 670,000 people have fled to South Sudan from the north, according to OCHA. Of those, some 80 percent are South Sudanese who had previously taken refuge in Sudan.

"This influx of returnees and refugees continues to put additional pressure on limited services at border points and areas of destination," OCHA said.

The UN's $1.8 billion humanitarian response plan for South Sudan this year is currently only 11 percent funded.

World+Biz

South Sudan / Famine / United Nations (UN)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

2h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

2h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

4h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

90 indigenous tree species are protected from extinction

90 indigenous tree species are protected from extinction

10m | Videos
Putin will visit China for the first time after being elected president for the fifth term

Putin will visit China for the first time after being elected president for the fifth term

1h | Videos
Cybercrime is not reducing in India even with police action

Cybercrime is not reducing in India even with police action

3h | Videos
DMP traffic cases increased by 28 percent in three years; Fines increased by 42%

DMP traffic cases increased by 28 percent in three years; Fines increased by 42%

4h | Videos