Another Russian shipment for Rooppur arrives at Mongla Port

A Russian ship carrying machinery for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has arrived at Mongla port.

This is the third arrival of a Russian vessel in Bangladesh since the start of the war in Ukraine last February.

The Belize flag carrier, MV UNIWISDOM, carrying 1,421MT of machineries for the power plant, docked at the port's jetty-7 on Tuesday evening, said Abul Hashem Shamim, Khulna manager of MAC Shipping in Khulna, the vessel's local shipping agent.

The unloading of machineries from the ship has already started, he said, adding that the machineries will be later taken to Rooppur Power Plant by road.

He also said that the unloading process will be completed by next Thursday.

Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, chairman of Mongla Port, said that most of the goods for the country's mega projects are being imported through this port, due to the existing facilities.

It saves money for the port users on the one hand, and they are also able to take the goods to the project area in a short time, he added.

Earlier, two ships carrying equipment for Rooppur NPP arrived at Mongla Port on 1 and 5 August.