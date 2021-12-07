Anis Ud Dowla, Nasim Manzur made BAPLC president, vice president

ACI Group Chairman M Anis Ud Dowla has been elected as the president of the Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies (BAPLC) for the period of 2022-2023.

The association also elected Apex Footwear Ltd Managing Director (MD) Syed Nasim Manzur as its vice president.

BAPLC is the country's only organization to represent the publicly listed companies in the capital market.

The other members of the BAPLC executive committee are – Uttara Finance and Investments' Vice Chairman Matiur Rahman, Summit Alliance Port Ltd. Independent Director Anis A Khan, Desh Garments Chairman Rokeya Quader, Hamid Fabrics MD Abdullah Al Mahmud, Baraka Power Director Gulam Rabbani Chowdhury, Kay and Que (Bangladesh) MD Tabith Awal, IPDC Finance MD and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mominul Islam, Energypac Power Generation MD and CEO Humayun Rashid, Green Delta Insurance MD and CEO Farzanah Chowdhury, Gemini Sea Food MD Kazi Inam Ahmed, Bangladesh Finance MD and CEO Md Kyser Hamid, Asia Insurance MD and CEO Imam Shaheen, Al Arafah Islami Bank MD and CEO Farman R Chowdhury, Bangas Director Md Atiqul Haque, Summit Power Director Mohammed Faisal Karim Khan, First Security Islami Bank Company Secretary Oli Kamal, Olympic Industries Director Tanveer Ali, Pragati Life Insurance shareholder Tajwar Muhammed Awal, and National Feed Mill Director Adib Hossain Babul.