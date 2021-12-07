Anis Ud Dowla, Nasim Manzur made BAPLC president, vice president

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 10:44 pm

Related News

Anis Ud Dowla, Nasim Manzur made BAPLC president, vice president

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 10:44 pm
ACI Group Chairman M Anis Ud Dowla, left, Apex Footwear Ltd Managing Director (MD) Syed Nasim Manzur, right. Photo: Courtesy
ACI Group Chairman M Anis Ud Dowla, left, Apex Footwear Ltd Managing Director (MD) Syed Nasim Manzur, right. Photo: Courtesy

ACI Group Chairman M Anis Ud Dowla has been elected as the president of the Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies (BAPLC) for the period of 2022-2023.

The association also elected Apex Footwear Ltd Managing Director (MD) Syed Nasim Manzur as its vice president.

BAPLC is the country's only organization to represent the publicly listed companies in the capital market.

The other members of the BAPLC executive committee are – Uttara Finance and Investments' Vice Chairman Matiur Rahman, Summit Alliance Port Ltd. Independent Director Anis A Khan, Desh Garments Chairman Rokeya Quader, Hamid Fabrics MD Abdullah Al Mahmud, Baraka Power Director Gulam Rabbani Chowdhury, Kay and Que (Bangladesh) MD Tabith Awal, IPDC Finance MD and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mominul Islam, Energypac Power Generation MD and CEO Humayun Rashid, Green Delta Insurance MD and CEO Farzanah Chowdhury, Gemini Sea Food MD Kazi Inam Ahmed, Bangladesh Finance MD and CEO Md Kyser Hamid, Asia Insurance MD and CEO Imam Shaheen, Al Arafah Islami Bank MD and CEO Farman R Chowdhury, Bangas Director Md Atiqul Haque, Summit Power Director Mohammed Faisal Karim Khan, First Security Islami Bank Company Secretary Oli Kamal, Olympic Industries Director Tanveer Ali, Pragati Life Insurance shareholder Tajwar Muhammed Awal, and National Feed Mill Director Adib Hossain Babul.

Economy

Bangladesh / capital market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

12h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

13h | Panorama
Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

1d | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

6h | Videos
Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

6h | Videos
Bhabna talks about her new movie

Bhabna talks about her new movie

6h | Videos
Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh
Economy

Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh