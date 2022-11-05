Ambassador Li expects stability in Bangladesh for continued development

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Saturday said peace and stability are required for development.

"We hope that this country's social and political stability will be there in place so that its socio-economic development continues," he said.

Ambassador Li also said China does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

He made the remarks while responding to questions at a seminar held in a city hotel.

Invited by Bangladesh China Silk Road Forum (BCSRF), he attended the seminar on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The Ambassador delivered a keynote speech and answered questions from the media.

Dilip Barua, the Chairman of BCSRF and the Secretary General of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist-Leninist), Rashed Khan Menon, MP, President of the Workers Party of Bangladesh, as well as other members of political parties in Bangladesh and representatives from think tanks also participated in the event.

Ambassador Li introduced the main contents of the report of the Congress, including the achievements of the past five years and the great changes in the past decade of China, the indigenous way to achieve Chinese modernization, and the general plan for the work of China on the new journey.

The envoy also shared his thoughts on the Congress, ranging from the importance of a powerful leading core and self-reform for a party, to the significance of theory innovation.