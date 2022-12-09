BCCCI bids farewell to Li Jiming

Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) bid farewell to Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming at a ceremony held in Dhaka on Friday.

The departing Chinese diplomat highly reaffirmed the significant contribution of BCCCI in advancing the bilateral trade and economic ties between Bangladesh and China, read a media release.

Li Jiming hoped that the warmest relations between the two countries, which have deep roots throughout history, would be further cemented in the days to come.

The ambassador was accompanied by the newly appointed Economic and Commercial Counsellor Song Yang, Second Secretary (Economic and Commercial Section) Li Jichen, and Second Secretary (Cultural Section) Lang Lang.

A 14-member delegation of BCCCI, led by its President Gazi Golam Murtoza and Acting Secretary General Al-Mamun Mridha, accorded the departing Ambassador an earnest farewell.

Responding to the farewell greetings Ambassador Li Jiming said that the government of China is interested to establish a Chinese Bank in Dhaka which would expedite and further ease the bilateral trade between the two countries, especially a Chinese bank would facilitate the huge number of Chinese expatriates in Bangladesh in sending their salaries back home.

He also urged all concerned to strictly scrutinise the 'hazardous' products to be exported to China from this country so that Bangladesh would continue to enjoy the massive duty-free access extended by China.

Gazi Golam Murtoza, in his brief welcoming speech, underscored exploring more areas of Chinese investment including telecom and tourism sectors, especially the medical sector.

China may therefore come in a big way in establishing well-equipped hospitals with good doctors either in government collaboration or by private sector partnership, he said.

The departing Chinese ambassador acknowledged the mementoes and cordial niceties accorded by BCCCI to mark his farewell.