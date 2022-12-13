Bangladesh role model for development under PM Hasina's leadership: Chinese ambassador

UNB
13 December, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 10:13 pm

Bangladesh role model for development under PM Hasina's leadership: Chinese ambassador

UNB
13 December, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 10:13 pm
File photo of Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming/Collected
File photo of Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming/Collected

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has said Bangladesh has become a role model for development studies across the globe under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, an "extraordinary" female figure.

"As a gesture of cordial friendship, several megastructures built by China are named after Bangabandhu and Bangamata. Wherever I go, local people give me a thumbs-up for the Chinese contribution to Bangladesh's modernisation," he said.

Ambassador Jiming, who left Dhaka on Monday, in a farewell message said, "More than three years on, now I am filled with satisfaction by what my embassy and I have achieved with the assistance and support of all colleagues and friends."

He said their joint fight against the pandemic leaves the deepest impression as it touches the softest part of his heart.

Ambassador Jiming said both China and Bangladesh are fervent believers in development. "So, economic cooperation has become a major propeller of bilateral relations."

As of now, the stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) from China to Bangladesh amounts to $2.93 billion, which has grown by nearly 40 percent over the past three years, he said.

The Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone in Chattogram is being built with sound progress, he added.

The envoy said Bangladesh is also at a crucial point in realising its dream of "Sonar Bangla."

"Though not easy, Team Bangladesh is taking the lead in the match. I feel so lucky to have witnessed this whole process as a top fan seated in the front row," he added.

"The final whistle has not yet been blown. Let's keep playing, cheer for each other, and win the game together."

