Chinese ambassador lauds Bangladesh's economic development

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Outgoing China's Ambassador to Dhaka Li Jiming has congratulated Bangladesh on its rapid economic development.

"Bangladesh is on a fast track of development with the help of the international community including China. I am glad that China has played a positive role as a development partner," said the Chinese ambassador as he paid a courtesy call on Planning Minister Abdul Mannan at the ministry Monday (5 December).

Wishing prosperity for Bangladesh, the Chinese envoy said that he believes that Bangladesh will have a much brighter future in the years to come. 

The planning minister also expressed appreciation for Li Jimming for the development of bilateral ties between Bangladesh and China during his tenure in Bangladesh and asked him to visit again.

