Alems, ulemas, students protest in Chattogram over communal attacks 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 05:25 pm

Alems, ulamas and students of school and madrasa have formed a human chain in Chattogram city, protesting the violence and recent communal attacks across the country.

Several hundred students from Kazem Ali School & College and Darul Uloom Kamil Madrasa, led by their teachers, joined the demonstration on Sunday at the Gani Bakery intersection in the port city.

At the programme, they called upon the government to bring the culprits to justice by properly investigating all the incidents across the country, following the Cumilla incident.

Khorshed Alam Sujon, former administrator of Chattogram City Corporation, was present on the occasion.

Addressing the human chain, he said, "People of all communities -- including Hindus and Muslims -- live in Bangladesh and there is a communal harmony among them.  But a quarter with vested interests has been attempting to destroy the country's secular image by ruining its communal harmony."  

Khorshed Alam, also the vice-president of Chattogram city unit Awami League, said this ill motive of the quarter must be stopped through the united efforts from all. 

"Islam never allows insulting religions of other communities. A vested quarter staged the Cumilla incident to implement their ill motives," he further said.

 

