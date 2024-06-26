Corrupt postal officials embezzled Tk55 crore, actions initiated: Palak

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 07:39 pm

Related News

Corrupt postal officials embezzled Tk55 crore, actions initiated: Palak

TBS Report
26 June, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 07:39 pm
State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak speaks at a workshop at a city hotel on Wednesday (26 June). Photo: TBS
State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak speaks at a workshop at a city hotel on Wednesday (26 June). Photo: TBS

Corrupt postal officials have embezzled a total of Tk55 crore from the people and the department itself, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said today (26 June)

Speaking to reporters after a workshop at a city hotel, Palak also stated that a letter has already been sent to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for actions against the accused individuals.

The a2i (Aspire to Innovate) Information and Communication Technology Division and the International Telecommunication Union jointly organised the workshop.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The financial fraud at post offices drew the state minister's attention recently when Parul Begum, a woman at Tanore, Rajshahi tried to commit suicide after failing to recover her Tk2 lakh from the local postmaster, who did not provide her with any official documents for her purchase of a government savings certificate.

According to sources, Tanore's postmaster Moksed Alam embezzled Tk1.84 crore from 51 people, including Parul Begum.

During today's briefing, Palak said "We have found evidence of 11 such irregularities and the sum embezzled by postal officials across the country is Tk55 crore."

Speaking as the chief guest at the workshop, the state minister said within the next 17 years, a knowledge and technology-based 'Smart Bangladesh' vision will be realised. 

"Bangladesh will have a trillion-dollar economy, and the per capita income will be $12,500. We will have at least 50 unicorns and a 50-billion-dollar ICT industry," he added.

Top News

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak / Corruption / postal department / embezzlement / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

9h | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

9h | Panorama
Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Hamas blames the US for continuing the war

Hamas blames the US for continuing the war

50m | Videos
Not just tradition, GI also has a commercial side – CPD

Not just tradition, GI also has a commercial side – CPD

1h | Videos
South Africa faces Afghanistan in the first semifinal of 2024 T20 World Cup

South Africa faces Afghanistan in the first semifinal of 2024 T20 World Cup

3h | Videos
How 4 death row convicts escaped Bogura prison by making hole in roof

How 4 death row convicts escaped Bogura prison by making hole in roof

3h | Videos