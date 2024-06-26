Corrupt postal officials embezzled Tk55 crore, actions initiated: Palak

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak speaks at a workshop at a city hotel on Wednesday (26 June). Photo: TBS

Corrupt postal officials have embezzled a total of Tk55 crore from the people and the department itself, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said today (26 June)

Speaking to reporters after a workshop at a city hotel, Palak also stated that a letter has already been sent to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for actions against the accused individuals.

The a2i (Aspire to Innovate) Information and Communication Technology Division and the International Telecommunication Union jointly organised the workshop.

The financial fraud at post offices drew the state minister's attention recently when Parul Begum, a woman at Tanore, Rajshahi tried to commit suicide after failing to recover her Tk2 lakh from the local postmaster, who did not provide her with any official documents for her purchase of a government savings certificate.

According to sources, Tanore's postmaster Moksed Alam embezzled Tk1.84 crore from 51 people, including Parul Begum.

During today's briefing, Palak said "We have found evidence of 11 such irregularities and the sum embezzled by postal officials across the country is Tk55 crore."

Speaking as the chief guest at the workshop, the state minister said within the next 17 years, a knowledge and technology-based 'Smart Bangladesh' vision will be realised.

"Bangladesh will have a trillion-dollar economy, and the per capita income will be $12,500. We will have at least 50 unicorns and a 50-billion-dollar ICT industry," he added.