Discussions held with education ministry to integrate AI from lower and higher secondary levels: Palak

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister for Post, Telecommunications, and Information Technology speaks at the inauguration event of the AI-based GPT platform "GBrain" at the ICT Tower in Agargaon today (3 July). Photo: Courtesy

Discussions have been held with the Ministry of Education on integrating AI from lower secondary to higher secondary levels, said Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister for Post, Telecommunications, and Information Technology today (3 July).

"Additionally, in collaboration with the Ministry of Law, an AI law is being formulated to address the risks associated with AI," he said while inaugurating the AI-based GPT platform "GBrain" at the ICT Tower in Agargaon.

As part of the Smart Bangladesh initiative, GBrain has been built using Bangladesh's own toolset, which involves the Constitution of Bangladesh, the budget, and startups.

Palak said the government wants to overcome the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) by matching the capabilities of the developed world and using own technology.

"We have accomplished this through a public-private-academia partnership. All government goals and plans will be implemented through the positive application of AI," he added.

To reach the goal of building Smart Bangladesh and raising a smart generation, GPTs concerning education, health, investment, and the ADP will be created in a short time to enrich 'GBrain,' Palak said.

"We do not want to stay behind in this global advancement of the 4IR. To achieve this goal, we will develop a smart and talented generation enriched with skills in technologies such as AI, data analytics, and machine learning," he said.

"This smart generation will build our future advanced, prosperous, knowledge-based Smart Bangladesh," said Palak.

He said GBrain will be migrated to Bangladesh's National Data Center in the future. It will be regularly updated and made user-friendly.