Broadband internet service to resume on trial basis by tonight: Palak

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and IT Zunaid Ahmed Palak speaks at a press conference at Agargaon ICT Tower in the capital today (23 July). Photo: BSS
State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and IT Zunaid Ahmed Palak speaks at a press conference at Agargaon ICT Tower in the capital today (23 July). Photo: BSS

Broadband internet service will resume on trial basis by tonight, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and IT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said today (23 July).

"Considering the urgency of banking sector, diplomatic zone, readymade garments industry, export and import and outsourcing sector, the internet service is going to be restored," he said at a press conference at Agargaon ICT Tower in the capital.

He said new media platforms like facebook, youtube, X and whatsapp are being used in spreading rumours while foreign media are also involved in spreading propaganda against the government.

Paid agents are also involved with the spreading of rumours, he said and urged the countrymen to follow the mainstream media for getting correct information.

Earlier, the state minister visited three burnt data centers in the capital's Mohakhali area.

Talking to reporters, he said overhead optical fibers on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway burnt by miscreants have been reinstalled again while operational and transmission lines of data centers in Mohakhali have been restored.

Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Dr Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahman, ICT Secretary Shamsul Arefin, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Engineer Mohiuddin Ahmed and Internet Service Providers' Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) President Emdadul Haque were present.

