9 killed, 60 injured as buses collide in Rangpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 09:49 am

The injured have been admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Nine people were killed in a collision between two buses in Taraganj Upazila of Rangpur.

At least 60 passengers were also injured in the accident that occurred on Monday (5 September) on the Rangpur-Dinajpur highway near the Kharubhaj bridge in the Ikorchali Hajipara area a bus of Islam Paribahan collided with a bus of Joana Paribahan coming from the opposite direction.

"Five people were killed on the spot, but I have not received the report if anyone died at the hospital. The identity of 6 dead people has been found. At least 60 of the injured have been admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. The condition of some of them is critical. However, the number of victims may increase, the doctor said. There are some women among these injured patients," Taraganj Highway Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mahbub Morshed told The Business Standard. 

The injured have been admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. Some of them are in serious condition. The death toll may rise.

Police, fire service and locals went to the spot and started rescue work after receiving information about the accident.

"It was raining heavily. There was a head-on collision between two buses," said a local. 

The heavy rain hampered the rescue operation. The rescue operation was completed around three o'clock at the night. Traffic on the road is now normal, police added. 

Meanwhile, doctors are struggling to treat patients at Rangpur Medical College Hospital. Police and hospital authorities said the death toll may increase. Doctors said that many of those injured in the accident are in critical condition. 

 

