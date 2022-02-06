7th phase UP polls Monday

The seventh phase of union parishad (UP) elections will be held Monday (7 February) at 138 UPs of 24 upazilas in 20 districts.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in nine of the UPs while ballots in the remaining ones.

A total of 5,874 candidates are contesting, of whom 576 are chairman candidates. A total of 1,236 female candidates are vying for the reserved seats and 4,062 general member posts.

As many as 71 candidates are already elected unopposed. Of them 11 are chairmen, 13 females in the reserved seats and 47 members.

The total number of voters is 24,51,782 in this phase who will cast their votes in 1,350 centres.

The eighth phase of UP polls will be held in eight UPs on 10 February.