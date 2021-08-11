67.7% returnee expats lost Tk1.79 lakh each as unpaid wages: Study

Around 67.7% respondents of returnee expatriates did not receive due wages regularly after February 2020 in destination countries while 38.7% experienced reduced wages, says a study.

On average, a returnee lost Tk 179,989 on wages and other entitlements, but 92% of them did not register complaints in the destinations, according to a joint study of Refugee and Migratory Movement Research Unit (RMMRU) and Migrant Forum in Asia (MFA).

The study titled "Addressing Systemic Challenges of Wage Theft: Bangladesh Covid-19 Returnees from the Gulf States'' was published in a virtual event on Wednesday organised by Bangladesh Civil Society for Migrants (BCSM) and RMMRU.

A total of 1,160 migrants from 45 districts of Bangladesh who returned from six Gulf states Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait were interviewed during March 25 to May 6 this year.

Among the returnees, 48.6 % lost jobs and 63 % were forced to return or stay back in Bangladesh at the instruction of their employer. Besides, 28.5% came on vacation and got stranded in Bangladesh.

''The experiences expose the systemic weakness of the protection structure of migrant workers in the region particularly during an emergency situation. The arbitrary action of the employers in terminating workers in violation of the contract and without due compensation was stark", C R Abrar, executive director of RMMRU said while presenting the study findings.

"Failure of the of destination country's administration and the limited capacity of the concerned missions to render assistance to the aggrieved workers were evident. The policies of forcible and unplanned repatriation have harmed the interests of the workers as many had to return to a condition of debt bondage,'' he added.

The magnitude of wage theft makes a compelling case that not only a transitional justice mechanism is the need of the hour, there is also an urgent need for the structural reform of the labour migration regime to address the systemic failures, he further said.

However, now 48% respondents want to re-migrate at abroad, the study finds.

The highest number of respondents were from construction sector (38%) while rest were from gardening, cleaning, domestic works, hospitality sector, driving and sales, trading, managerial position and nurses and paramedics.

In case of involuntary repatriation of workers with valid contracts, onus lies on the employer to bear the full cost of repatriation including medical test, the research recommends.

Around 4.8 lakh Bangladeshi workers returned from destination countries amid pandemic, according to Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training.