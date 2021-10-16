6 killed in Mymensingh road accident

At least six people including two children and a woman were killed in a road accident in Trishal upazila of Mymensingh.

The accident took place around 3pm on Saturday in Cheler Ghat area of the district, killing four of a family and two others.

A passenger bus lost control on the way to Dhaka and hit a truck parked on the side of Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, said Main Uddina, officer-in-charge of Trishal Police Station.

All the deceased who died on spot were the passengers of the bus, added the OC.

The injured were taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.