6 killed in Mymensingh road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 October, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 06:28 pm

6 killed in Mymensingh road accident

TBS Report
16 October, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 06:28 pm
6 killed in Mymensingh road accident

At least six people including two children and a woman were killed in a road accident in Trishal upazila of Mymensingh.

The accident took place around 3pm on Saturday in Cheler Ghat area of the district, killing four of a family and two others.

A passenger bus lost control on the way to Dhaka and hit a truck parked on the side of Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, said Main Uddina, officer-in-charge of Trishal Police Station.

All the deceased who died on spot were the passengers of the bus, added the OC.

The injured were taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Top News

Mymensing road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Mullahs clash with cops in city

Mullahs clash with cops in city

1d | Videos
$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025