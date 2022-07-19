Mymensingh accident: Truck driver didn't have valid driving license

The driver of the truck that killed a pregnant woman along with her husband and daughter on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway on Saturday, didn't have a valid driving license, said Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

"The truck driver, Md Raju Ahmed alias Sipon, did not have a valid driving license. Also, the weight of the vehicle was 13.5 tonnes at the time of the accident, even though the vehicle had a carrying capacity of 7 tonnes," RAB Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin said during a press briefing on Tuesday (19 July).

RAB also added that the truck's tax token and fitness certificate have also expired.

"Bystanders stopped the truck after the accident. At that time, the arrested Raju got on a Dhaka-bound bus. Later he took a bus to Mymensingh Bypass and from there took a CNG autorickshaw first to Muktagachha and then another bus to reach Elenga in Tangail. From there he went into hiding with the help of various truck drivers he knows. When one such truck reached Savar yesterday, he was arrested from there," the RAB official said.

RAB arrested Raju Ahmed from Savar on Monday (18 July).

On Saturday (16 July), a couple and their six-year-old daughter were killed after being hit by a truck while crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Trishal upazila.

The deceased are Jahangir Alam, 42, his wife Ratna Begum, 32 and their six-year-old daughter Sanjida Akhter, hailing from Raimoni area of Trishal upazila.

On the eve of her death, the pregnant mother gave birth to a newborn girl soon after the accident. Hearing the baby's cries, bystanders realised she was still alive and rushed her to the Trishal Upazila Health Complex, from where she was admitted to Mymensingh CBMCB Hospital. After examination, it was found that she had a fracture in one of her arms.