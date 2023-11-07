4 dead, 15 injured as bus hits pick-up van in Mymensingh

07 November, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 10:55 am

4 dead, 15 injured as bus hits pick-up van in Mymensingh

07 November, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 10:55 am
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

At least four people were dead and 15 were injured as a bus hit a pick-up van in Sadar upazila of Mymensingh early today.

The identities of the victims could not be known immediately, Shah Kamal Akanda, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, confirmed.

The accident occurred when the Sherpur-bound bus of Faiyaz Enterprize from Dhaka hit a pick-up van on the Mymensingh-Dhaka highway in Shikarikanda area of Sadar upazila around 12:30 am.

The accident left two passengers dead on the spot, said the OC.

On information, police and firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and took them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where two more people succumbed to their injuries.

Police seized the vehicles but the drivers managed to flee the scene, added the officer.

