A five-member panel of chairmen was nominated by the Speaker for the 24th session of the 11th parliament on Sunday.

The panel members are Dipankar Talukder, AB Tajul Islam, Morshed Alam, Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud and Adeeba Anjum Mita.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury announced their names at the beginning of the session.

They will conduct the proceedings of Parliament in chronological order in absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.