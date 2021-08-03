3rd consignment of Oxford vaccine dispatched from Japan

The third consignment of Oxford's AstraZeneca vaccines has been dispatched from Japan heading Bangladesh.

According to the Japanese Embassy in Bangladesh, a flight of All Nippon Airways (ANA) carrying an amount of 6,16,780 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines departed from Japan's Narita airport at around 9:15pm local time.

With the latest supplies, The total amount of vaccines from Japan as of now stands at 16,43,300.

Bangladesh Economic Minister to Japan Syed Nasir Ershad from the Embassy was present during vaccine dispatch at the Narita Airport.