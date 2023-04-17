People's physical, financial losses increasing with temp rise

Analysis

Dr Syed Abdul Hamid
17 April, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 11:59 pm

Related News

People's physical, financial losses increasing with temp rise

Dr Syed Abdul Hamid
17 April, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 11:59 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The average temperature of our country, like that of other countries, is increasing every year due to global warming. This year recorded the highest temperature in 58 years. Health risks are increasing due to the rising temperature.

As the temperature increases day by day, new diseases are emerging, while the severity of the existing diseases is increasing. As a result, people's medical expenses are increasing, which is harming people's productivity. People are suffering heat strokes and those who work outside are not able to work properly in intense heat. It affects their families as well as the economy.

In Bangladesh, especially in Dhaka city, we do not have enough trees. Plants have a natural cooling system, but in cities that cooling system is destroyed. There is not much difference regarding health between the rich and the poor in the villages, but that difference in the city is much greater. There are homeless poor people, slum dwellers as well as the wealthy living in luxury. The health gap between the rich and the poor is greater in cities. However, the urban poor are less willing to seek treatment, because they have to pay out of pocket for it. If the temperature continues to rise like this, it will have a huge impact on the health of the people in the city and on their medical expenses.

We do not have the power to lower the temperature. So, we have to take initiatives to prevent and treat the diseases that are caused by intense heat. Then people's physical and financial loss will be reduced.

Now that people are suffering heat strokes, doctors are giving advice individually through social media or different other media regarding what can be done to prevent it. But if the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) had an emergency department which would be in charge of controlling emergencies, it could have given various suggestions, taken measures, and trained health workers in an organised way.

DGHS should have an emergency unit to handle any emergency like the outbreak of Covid-19, diarrhoea, malaria, dengue, and disease related to heatwave. Now it is necessary to set up an emergency unit at DGHS to handle the emergency situations.

Dr Syed Abdul Hamid is a professor at Institute of Health Economics, Dhaka University

TBS Senior Staff Feature Writer Sadiqur Rahman interviewed Prof Dr Syed Abdul Hamid over the phone.

Top News / Health / Climate Change

Temperature Rise

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

11h | Brands
Nepal spills a significant portion of water from its hydropower plants without producing electricity in the monsoon and summer. Photo: Masum Billah

Bangladesh-Nepal power-sharing potential and an unexplored regional green energy outlook

13h | Panorama
Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

14h | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Uttara BGB Market Fire

Uttara BGB Market Fire

7h | TBS Today
Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

10h | TBS Stories
Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

12h | TBS Food
Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

13h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan