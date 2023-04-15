Why the temperature highest in Chuadanga?

Bangladesh's Chuadanga has been recording the highest temperature in the country for the past fourteen days, hovering around 40 degrees Celsius.

However, the temperature exceeded 41 degrees Celsius on Friday recording at 42.2 degrees, which is marked as a severe heat wave.

Chuadanga District Administration and District Information Office are running a campaign, advising everyone not to leave the houses unnecessarily. Also, everyone is asked to drink enough water. Lemon juice and saline are also recommended.

But what makes Chuadanga a hotspot? The Business Standard contacted meteorologist SM Kamrul Hasan to find out why.

Kamrul Hasan said, 'This is not happening for the first time. Every time we record the maximum temperature in the western part of the country mainly in Rajshahi, Ishwardi or Chuadanga. A year ago, the maximum temperature was recorded in Chuadanga for 25 consecutive days. If we talk about some exceptions this year, we have to mention humidity. People are still able to go out because they sweat less. Today [Saturday] at 12 o'clock we noticed that the water vapour in Dhaka is 22%. If it were 60%, it would have been difficult for people to go out of their houses."

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, mild to severe heat waves will continue over the country for at least 5-6 days more. After a week it will subside. On or after 21-22 April, there is a chance of rain in the country's Northeast, Sylhet, and Mymensingh regions. If it rains, the temperature will drop a little.

Why Chuadanga faces higher temperatures

Mainly due to geographical location, the temperature is higher in the western part of the country. Meteorologists say that April is the hottest month in Bangladesh. At this time, the earth receives rays from the sun vertically. Due to the Earth's position in the orbit around the Sun, Bangladesh is the closest country to receive sunlight.

Simply put, the position of Bangladesh from the sun in April is the closest as compared to other times. That is why the heat of the sun is high in this region at this time.

However, in response to the question why it is hotter in Chuadanga, Kamrul Hasan said, Jessore, Chuadanga, Meherpur, Khulna region has vast plains. To the west of this region lies West Bengal. That region also has large plains. Due to the presence of the plains, heat flows here by means of transport. The result is direct heat and higher temperatures.

The second reason for the heat in this region is that the western ghats of the Bay of Bengal are Khulna, Chuadanga region. And the Bay of Bengal is the source of water vapour. As water vapour enters through this area, the amount of water vapour is higher here than in other areas. So the temperature is also high.

This time Dhaka has also created a record in terms of maximum temperature. After 1960, the temperature of Dhaka reached 40 degrees.