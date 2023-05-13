Temperature in Singapore soars to 40-year high: officials

Singapore reported its highest temperature in 40 years on Saturday, officials said, as a blistering heatwave burns through large parts of South and Southeast Asia.

Saturday's temperature of 37 degrees Celsius was the highest this year, and matches the record for a daily peak recorded in April 1983, the National Environment Agency said on Facebook.

"The current warm and dry conditions are expected to continue tomorrow," the agency said on Saturday.

"Short-duration showers are expected next week which may help to moderate the warm temperatures," it added.

May is normally one of the warmest months of the year, according to the NEA.

Some schools in the city-state have relaxed rules on uniforms over the rising mercury in recent days, according to local broadcaster Channel News Asia.

Vietnam reported a record temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius last week, with its state electricity company warning that the national power system would come under strain this summer due to anticipated heatwaves.

Scientists say global warming is exacerbating adverse weather, with a recent report from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warning that "every increment of global warming will intensify multiple and concurrent hazards".